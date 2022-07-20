Congress to take out Vilambara Jatha ahead of Chintan Shivir in Kozhikode
Kozhikode
A Vilambara Jatha will be taken out at 4 p.m. on Thursday ahead of the Chintan Shivir being organised by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee in Kozhikode city from July 23. It will start from the District Congress Committee office at Nadakkavu and culminate at Kidson Corner. Activists of the Youth Congress, Mahila Congress, and the Kerala Students Union will participate in the Jatha.
