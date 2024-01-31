GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress to step up protest over Joseph’s death in Kozhikode

January 31, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The political controversy over the death of V. Joseph of Chakkittapara Grama Panchayat in Kozhikode district is yet to die down with the Congress seeking a judicial probe into the incident and the CPI(M)-led local body passing a resolution blaming the local reporter of a Malayalam newspaper for the episode.

Members of the United Democratic Front (UDF), however, opposed the resolution during a meeting held on Tuesday and walked out. The authorities are alleging that the journalist had helped Joseph, 77, a differently abled man, write a letter to the panchayat explaining his plight, and the intention to commit suicide if his delayed social security pension was not paid. They also claim that the journalist had written many news stories creating unrest among settler farmers in the upland region following the suicide of a farmer outside the Chempanoda village office in 2017. The panchayat demanded that a case of abetment of suicide be registered against him as well.

The district Congress committee, meanwhile, has scheduled a protest meeting at Muthukad ward in the panchayat on February 3 and another meeting in Chakkittapara town on February 5. Their other demands include government help for Joseph’s differently abled bedridden daughter, who is now in a care home; and government job for one of his family members. The party is planning to stage an agitation outside the office of T.P. Ramakrishnan, the local MLA, if the demands are not met.

Congress leaders have also sought an apology from Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, who, they said, “lied” on the floor of the Assembly recently about the reasons for Joseph’s death. They point out that Joseph had written a letter to the authorities. But the Minister claimed in the Assembly that the authorities were taking care of him well.

