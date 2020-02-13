Congress to stage protest against proposal to hike taxes

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) vice president T. Siddique said here on Wednesday that the Congress would organise a protest on February 15 at all 26 village offices in Kozhikode district against the proposal in the State budget to impose steep hike in taxes.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Siddique said the hike in taxes would be a burden on the common man already facing high prices of essential commodities and items.

Meanwhile, the KPCC has decided to step in to end the unrest brewing in the Kozhikode District Congress Committee following the exclusion of two senior party leaders from the reconstituted KPCC.

Former DCC president K.C. Abu and the one of the KPCC general secretaries P.M. Suresh, both owing allegiance to the ‘A’ faction, were excluded from the reconstituted KPCC. At the same time, outgoing DCC president T. Siddique, also belonging to the ‘A’ faction, was elevated to the post of KPCC vice president.

“Both of them are senior leaders and they will be suitably accommodated in the party,” a party functionary said.

Three names, K.M. Ummer, U. Rajeevan and V.M. Chandran, have been considered for the post of DCC president.

Now, Mr. Rajeevan appears to have got an upper hand after he was considered based on his factional allegiance. The Congress high command is already facing a tough task choosing a fresh face to head the Kozhikode district unit of the party.

However, organisational restructuring of the DCC would be done balancing factional equations.

“The KPCC will sort out the issue soon,” Mr. Siddique said.