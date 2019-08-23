Kozhikode

Congress to stage marches against Chidambaram’s arrest

The Congress party will take out protest marches in Assembly constituencies in the district on Saturday in protest against the arrest of former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram by the CBI in connection with the INX Media corruption case.

In a statement here on Thursday, District Congress Committee president T. Siddique said that a protest meeting would also be organised at the party office at 4 p.m. on that day.

He termed the arrest of Mr. Chidambaram as a typical example of a fascist regime to finish off or put behind bars after framing false charges against those criticising the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

Mr. Siddique alleged that the father of the victim of Unnao rape case was killed after he had protested in front of the residence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently. A BJP legislator had led the attempt to kill him earlier, he alleged.

