Congress to stage dharna seeking justice for Kozhikode MCH security staff

The Kozhikode District Congress Committee (DCC) will stage a dharna outside the civil station on October 15 seeking justice for the security staff of Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, who were allegedly attacked by Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activists recently.

In a release on Tuesday, DCC president K. Praveenkumar said the police were not trying to invoke Section 326 of the Indian Penal Code against the accused even though the victims had suffered serious injuries. He alleged that the public prosecutor had helped five of the accused get bail from the Kerala High Court on Monday.

The alleged attack occurred around 9.30 a.m. on August 31. DYFI activist Arun and the security personnel — Sreelesh, Raveendra Panikker, and Dineshan — had an altercation at the main gate of the hospital, after he was not allowed to enter the building along with his wife. Arun reportedly attacked the security personnel after bringing his accomplices. The accused also turned against P. Shamsudheen, a senior reporter with the Madhyamam newspaper, when he tried to shoot the brawl on his mobile phone.

Mr. Praveenkumar claimed that two more culprits were at large in the case, and that the police were not trying to arrest them. The Congress leader accused the CPI(M) of threatening the police when steps were taken to nab the accused. The party also gave them a reception when they were released from the jail on bail, he alleged.