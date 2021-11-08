Congress stages road blockade against fuel price hike

Kozhikode

08 November 2021 21:53 IST

Muralidharan warns of extended agitation until State govt cuts fuel tax

The Indian National Congress (INC) workers resorted to a road blockade in the city on Monday as part of their State-wide protests against the fuel price hike. Though there were isolated attempts of resistance by some motorists who were stranded in the middle of the 15-minute strike, the majority stood by the protesters, expressing their solidarity with the cause.

Parliament Member and former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Muraleedharan, who opened the district-level protest, alleged that the State government was trying to scuttle the ongoing public protests against the petrol and diesel price hike by sending influential persons to the spots of agitation. This should be opposed by all means, he said.

According to Mr. Muraleedharan, the Kerala Government was refusing to waive the fuel tax when many other States had adopted a pro-people stance on the issue. “If the government is planning to continue this apathetic approach, we will be compelled to launch long hours of road blockade for a favourable decision,” he warned.

Congress leaders, who organised the road blockade, said all efforts were in place to ensure the uninterrupted movement of emergency vehicles in the city during the protest. All vehicles had been allowed to resume the journey ahead of the public meeting as part of the protest, they said.