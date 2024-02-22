Congress pursuing soft-Hindutva, says Kareem

February 22, 2024 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Kozhikode

Elamaram Kareem, Rajya Sabha MP, has accused the Congress of pursuing a soft-Hindutva stand on critical issues concerning the country.

He was opening a protest event organised by the Kozhikode district committee of the Left Democratic Front seeking action against Shaija Andavan, Professor at the National Institute of Technology-Calicut, who hailed Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse in one of her Facebook comments.

Mr. Kareem said that the Modi-led government had been implementing extreme right-wing Hindutva policies of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Secularist and Left parties are opposing it. “What is the stand of the Congress, which claims to be a secular party, on such issues? That party is stuck in the midst with its soft-Hindutva,” he claimed.

Mr. Kareem said that Ms. Andavan had insulted the country and the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi through her comment. He pointed out that people like her had been enabled by the atmosphere of majoritarianism and authoritarianism espoused by the BJP-led government.

