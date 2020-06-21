Congress protests against Lini’s husband

Congress and CPI(M) activists were found to be involved in a scuffle outside a primary health centre (PHC) at Koothaly in Kozhikode district on Saturday following a dharna staged by the former in protest against P. Sajeesh, a staff there and husband of P. Lini, who died in the line of duty during the Nipah outbreak.

It was in the wake of his criticism against Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Mullappally Ramachandran’s recent outbursts against Health Minister K.K. Shylaja. Mr. Sajeesh, through a Facebook post, had picked holes in Mr. Ramachandran’s statement that Ms. Shylaja had done little to contain the outbreak and was claiming credit for it. Mr. Sajeesh pointed out that it was Ms. Shylaja who stood with his family during their hour of grief and thereafter.

Mr. Ramachandran, despite being the local MP then, had not even bothered to call him up after his wife’s death, he had alleged.

The scuffle happened when the staff at the PHC came out in defence of Mr. Sajeesh and were reportedly joined by local CPI(M) activists.

‘Injured’

In a release, CPI(M) Kozhikode district secretary P. Mohanan alleged that Mr. Sajeesh and another staff at the PHC were manhandled by the protesting Congress activists, and one of them was injured in the melee. Mr. Mohanan also sought action against those behind the incident.