Congress protests against Lini’s husband

Congress and CPI(M) activists were found to be involved in a scuffle outside a primary health centre (PHC) at Koothaly in Kozhikode district on Saturday following a dharna staged by the former in protest against P. Sajeesh, a staff there and husband of P. Lini, who died in the line of duty during the Nipah outbreak.
It was in the wake of his criticism against Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Mullappally Ramachandran’s recent outbursts against Health Minister K.K. Shylaja. Mr. Sajeesh, through a Facebook post, had picked holes in Mr. Ramachandran’s statement that Ms. Shylaja had done little to contain the outbreak and was claiming credit for it. Mr. Sajeesh pointed out that it was Ms. Shylaja who stood with his family during their hour of grief and thereafter.
Mr. Ramachandran, despite being the local MP then, had not even bothered to call him up after his wife’s death, he had alleged.
The scuffle happened when the staff at the PHC came out in defence of Mr. Sajeesh and were reportedly joined by local CPI(M) activists.
‘Injured’
In a release, CPI(M) Kozhikode district secretary P. Mohanan alleged that Mr. Sajeesh and another staff at the PHC were manhandled by the protesting Congress activists, and one of them was injured in the melee. Mr. Mohanan also sought action against those behind the incident.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath