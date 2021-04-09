Congress office set on fire at Balussery

Party leaders accuse CPI(M) workers of spearheading attack

An office of the Congress party was set on fire at Unnikulam near Balussery on Friday morning. The police said the incident took place after a clash between the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and Congress workers on Thursday over the murder of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) worker Paral Mansoor.

A Congress worker’s house and car were also attacked by a group of unidentified persons. Congress leaders alleged that the attacks were spearheaded by CPI(M) workers who were allegedly upset with the party’s election campaign in the village.

According to the police, over a dozen persons, including CPI(M) and Congress workers, were injured in Thursday’s clash. Many of them were admitted to a private hospital.

The main reason that triggered the tension was the alleged attempt by a few Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) workers to block actor and UDF candidate Dharmajan Bolgatty from entering the booths on polling day. Though Mr. Dharmajan did not file a written complaint, Congress workers remained agitated.

In the wake of the latest series of attacks, the police have stepped up security near political party offices in the area. More police officers were posted on duty in politically sensitive regions, and patrol squads have intensified checking.