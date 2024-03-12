Congress leadership should clarify its stand on CAA, says Kareem

Rajya Sabha MP and Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate for the Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency Elamaram Kareem has demanded that the national leadership of the Congress make its stand clear on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) implemented by the Centre.
“The RSS plan is to create a division among people. Making religion a criteria for citizenship is against the Indian Constitution,” he told reporters here on Tuesday.
He said even the Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] had made its stand clear on the Act, and that silence maintained by the Congress on the issue was suspicious.
