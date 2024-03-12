GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress leadership should clarify its stand on CAA, says Kareem

March 12, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Rajya Sabha MP and Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate for the Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency Elamaram Kareem has demanded that the national leadership of the Congress make its stand clear on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) implemented by the Centre.

“The RSS plan is to create a division among people. Making religion a criteria for citizenship is against the Indian Constitution,” he told reporters here on Tuesday.

He said even the Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] had made its stand clear on the Act, and that silence maintained by the Congress on the issue was suspicious.

Watch | All about Citizenship Amendment Rules, 2024

“We have seen this kind of opportunistic attitude in the Congress when the special status of Kashmir was removed. This will weaken the secular side of the nation,” he said, adding that the CAA was not the issue of one particular religion, and that the Bharatiya Janata Party was bringing it up now as it had nothing to boast from its 10 years of rule.

Mr. Kareem said the left MPs had vehemently opposed the Bill when it was brought up in Parliament. “Ours is the only legislative Assembly that passed a resolution against the Act,” he said and called upon all secular individuals to put up a joint front against the Act.

