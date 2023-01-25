Congress leaders to observe fast seeking government takeover of Comtrust factory

January 25, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode District Congress Committee (DCC) has accused a section of CPI(M) leaders of trying to illegally occupy prime real estate property in the city belonging to the now defunct Comtrust Weaving Factory at Mananchira.

DCC president K. Praveen Kumar told the media on Wednesday that though the President of India had given assent to the Bill enabling government takeover of 3.84 acres of the factory and its premises around five years ago, no follow-up steps had been taken. He claimed that Kozhikode District Cooperative Travel and Tourism Development Society, Pumice Projects and Properties Private Limited, and Vyapari Trade Centre Private Limited had been holding parcels of land on the premises. One among them is run by the CPI(M), another is a company led by the party, and the third one is an industrialist in the city. The government was not vacating them citing a temporary stay from the High Court.

Mr. Praveen Kumar claimed that the government did not file an appeal against the court order to help in the illegal occupation of the land. The Kerala State Industrial Corporation, the government agency which was supposed to take over the land, was adamant that it would not proceed until the whole property was given to it. The Congress leader claimed that because of all these, the labourers who had been on the rolls when the company closed down in 2009, were in dire straits.

Seeking immediate takeover of the factory and premises, Indian National Trade Union Congress district president K. Rajeev and Mr. Praveen Kumar will launch a day-long fast outside the factory on February 20. Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan will open the protest.