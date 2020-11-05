Congress leaders blocked at medical college hospital

Police deny them permission to see Maoist’s body

The police on Wednesday blocked a group of Indian National Congress (INC) leaders, including Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) vice president T. Siddique and KPCC general secretary K. Praveenkumar, who went to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital mortuary to see the body of Maoist leader Velmurugan who was allegedly killed in a police encounter in Wayanad.

They were prevented near the mortuary by around 11.30 p.m. with a claim that the investigation into the incident was yet to be over. They were instantly removed from the spot. The irked leaders later staged a sit-in in the area, alleging that they were ill-treated by the police. KPCC general secretary N. Subrahmanyan and DCC president U. Rajeevan were also among the protesters.

The Medical College police said four protesters were booked on the charge of deterring public servants from discharging their duties. Cases were also registered against them under the Epidemic Diseases Act for violation of the COVID-19 protocol.

Meanwhile, the Congress leaders alleged that the police were trying to cover up a “fake encounter”. “Our intention was just to see the body in the wake of reports that it was a fake encounter killing. We went there as normal human beings and not as supporters of any Maoist element,” they claimed.

M.K. Raghavan, MP, who reached the Medical College Hospital following the ruckus, said the Congress leaders visited the spot as they wanted to know the truth behind the incident. “They raised only a genuine demand, and it was purposefully rejected. We are experiencing police raj here,” he alleged.

It was on Tuesday that Velmurugan was killed during an alleged exchange of fire between Thunderbolt commandos and Maoists near Bappanamala tribal hamlet in Wayanad district. The 32-year old was the son of Sendu and Annammal couple of Theni district in Tamil Nadu.