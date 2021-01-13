Congress-IUML likely to take pragmatic stand on seat sharing

The Congress–Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) combine is expected to take a more pragmatic approach towards seat-sharing in Kozhikode and Kannur districts in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

The exit of the Jose faction of the Kerala Congress(M) and the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) has given the combine elbow room to streamline their electoral outlines in the districts that are crucial for the Assembly polls.

Together, Kannur and Kozhikode districts have 24 Assembly segments. Of this, the United Democratic Front (UDF) won three seats in Kannur and two in Kozhikode. While the Congress has two legislators from Kannur, it has none in Kozhikode.

Some Congress leaders have pointed out that seat allocation and wrong choice of candidates resulted in the defeat of their candidates. They believe that the Assembly elections are a golden opportunity to rework their poll strategy.

Better political floor generalship this time could yield rich dividends for both the parties with the Congress taking over some of the seats now vacated by the LJD — Koothuparamba, Mattannur, Vadakara, and Elathur. The Kerala Congress (M) had contested from the Perambra segment, and the UDF had lost all those seats in 2016.

The Congress leaders say that their nominees contesting in the hill regions of both districts stand a good chance to capture the lost seats. The decision of the party to swap the Balussery seat with the IUML for Kunnamangalam segment in Kozhikode had backfired.

The same was the case with the Thiruvambady segment which has been a traditional seat of the Congress party. Previously, Cyriac John and P.P. George of the Congress had represented the segment. In the 2016 polls, had the Congress contested from Thiruvambady, the seat would have been won by the UDF, say the leaders.