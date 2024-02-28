Congress is the greatest champion against fascism in India, says M.K. Raghavan

February 28, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated February 29, 2024 01:26 am IST - Kozhikode

Incumbent MP M.K. Raghavan came down on the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M] over its election campaign projecting itself as “a mighty force against fascism represented by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre”.

“The CPI(M) is a party that refused to be part of the INDIA alliance, which is the only defence against fascism at present. The Congress is undoubtedly the greatest champion against fascism in the country. Nobody questions Modi the way Rahul Gandhi does,” Mr. Raghavan said here after announcing the ‘Janahridaya Yatra’ heralding his campaign in the Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency.

While accusing the NDA of showing a ‘step-motherly attitude’ to non-BJP ruled States, he said the UPA government had brought in numerous projects that benefited Kozhikode, while the Modi government has made its projects sound great through mere marketing strategy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Raghavan came down heavily on local bodies in the constituency that refused to use MP fund for developmental activities. “There are panchayats that refuse to accept ambulances and high mast lights provided using the MP fund. They should realise that this is not my money. It is our share of the taxes that we are paying to the Centre,” he said, adding that he had raised the matter with the Assembly Speaker.

Mr. Raghavan said the United Democratic Front (UDF) would win all the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala whether Rahul Gandhi contested from Wayanad or not. He gave an account of the Centrally funded projects that he had brought to Kozhikode in his three stints as MP and urged people to look at the efforts he had put in.

DCC president K. Praveen Kumar alleged an undercurrent between the CPI(M) and the RSS, and claimed that Mr. Raghavan would have a lead of more than one lakh votes this time. He invited CPI(M) candidate Elamaram Kareem for an open debate on his contributions to Kozhikode as Industries Minister during 2006-11.

The Janahridaya Yatra raising the slogan ‘Nadinoppam Nanmayodoppam’ will be inaugurated by Congress Working Committee member Ramesh Chennithala at Kattippara on Friday morning. The nine-day Yatra will pass through seven Assembly constituencies that come under the Kozhikode Parliamentary constituency and culminate at Chakkumkadavu in Kozhikode South Assembly constituency on March 9. Several UDF leaders are expected to be part of the Yatra.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.