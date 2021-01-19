Congress introspects decision to replace Kozhikode DCC chief

U. Rajeevan’s appointment failed to achieve desired results in local body polls, feel senior leaders

The Congress leadership is examining the recent replacement of the Kozhikode District Congress Committee (DCC) after the elevation of T. Siddique from the post to the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) State vice president

Senior leaders believe that the decision to shift Mr. Siddique from the post and appoint U. Rajeevan as DCC president had failed to achieve the desired results in the local body polls.

Significantly, Congress leader and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who supported Mr. Siddique’s elevation, was determined that he join the State leadership. This was despite KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran expressing doubts about the adverse impact of it on the party in the long-run.

Initially, it was thought that the appointment of Mr. Rajeevan, who has been able to get along with the organisational set-up of the party and electoral politics, would steer the party to victory at least in the civic body polls.

The Congress performed poorly in the election to the Kozhikode Corporation and Vadakara and Koyilandy municipal councils. Incidentally, Mr. Rajeevan was the leader of the Opposition in the Koyilandy Municipality.

The party leadership said removing Mr. Siddique from the post undermined the organisational structure which he himself had tried to rebuild during his three-year tenure. Besides, district leaders, especially those belonging to the ‘A’ faction, had raised a banner of revolt when many were sidelined during organisational revamp.

A senior functionary said Mr. Rajeevan, who was previously a member of the KPCC executive committee, was not unfit for the post. But it was the replacement of Mr. Siddique that led to a situation where the party faced serious trouble ahead of the Assembly polls.

To a certain extent, Mr. Siddique helped quell factional wars when he was DCC president. At the same time, Mr. Rajeevan was not tactful in dealing with leaders of ‘A’ and ‘I’ groups.

The State leadership believed that the State vice president and the DCC chief would coordinate the local body poll campaign. But the selection of candidates in most wards and divisions was not only inappropriate but also poorly managed.

Besides, the Assembly polls will be a tough electoral challenge for the Congress which has had no legislator from the district for the last three terms.