Congress ignored K.P. Unnikrishnan, says CM

December 17, 2022 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Congress did not bother to give a suitable post to former Union Minister K.P. Unnikrishnan for around three decades after he re-joined the party, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was releasing Indraprasthathile Rashtreeya Sanchari, a book on Mr. Unnikrishnan written by journalist M.P. Suryadas here on Saturday.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the former Vadakara MP was among the few Malayalis after V.K. Krishna Menon who made a mark in national politics. He was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time as a Congress candidate in 1971. Later on, he fell out with the party and was part of the Congress (S) and the Janata Dal. He had been elected to the Lok Sabha for consecutive terms till 1996. Though Mr. Unnikrishnan returned to the Congress in 1994, unfortunately, the party kept him away from key posts, Mr. Vijayan added.

Though Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan was scheduled to attend the event, he did not turn up.

In his speech, Mr. Unnikrishnan wondered if keeping friendship with the current Chief Minister of the State was an act of indiscipline. “I don’t think it is correct to create estrangement between people based on their political perspectives. Mr. Vijayan had worked for my victory in elections. Political differences of opinion need not be mixed with personal relations,” he pointed out.

Minister for Forests and Wildlife A.K. Saseendran and Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas, and Kadannappally Ramachandran and E.K. Vijayan, MLAs, were present, among others.