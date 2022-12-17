Congress ignored K.P. Unnikrishnan, says CM

December 17, 2022 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Kozhikode

Pinarayi Vijayan says the former Vadakara MP among few Malayalis who made a mark in national politics

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress did not bother to give a suitable post to former Union Minister K.P. Unnikrishnan for around three decades after he re-joined the party, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was releasing Indraprasthathile Rashtreeya Sanchari, a book on Mr. Unnikrishnan written by journalist M.P. Suryadas here on Saturday.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the former Vadakara MP was among the few Malayalis after V.K. Krishna Menon who made a mark in national politics. He was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time as a Congress candidate in 1971. Later on, he fell out with the party and was part of the Congress (S) and the Janata Dal. He had been elected to the Lok Sabha for consecutive terms till 1996. Though Mr. Unnikrishnan returned to the Congress in 1994, unfortunately, the party kept him away from key posts, Mr. Vijayan added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Though Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan was scheduled to attend the event, he did not turn up.

In his speech, Mr. Unnikrishnan wondered if keeping friendship with the current Chief Minister of the State was an act of indiscipline. “I don’t think it is correct to create estrangement between people based on their political perspectives. Mr. Vijayan had worked for my victory in elections. Political differences of opinion need not be mixed with personal relations,” he pointed out.

Minister for Forests and Wildlife A.K. Saseendran and Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas, and Kadannappally Ramachandran and E.K. Vijayan, MLAs, were present, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US