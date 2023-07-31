HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress holds marches in Kozhikode against alleged bid to fabricate cases against party leaders

Marches end in minor clashes with the police in some locations. People feeling insecure under LDF administration, alleges DCC president.

July 31, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Alleging attempts on the part of the police to fabricate cases against Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan as part of “political revenge”, the Congress workers under various block committees took out protest marches to police stations in Kozhikode district on Monday. The protest was part of the State-wide agitation organised under the aegis of the party’s State committee.

In many locations, the march ended in minor clashes with the police. At Mukkom, the protesters tried to lock horns with the police after their march was stopped in front of the station. Tension prevailed in the area for some time as Youth Congress workers crossed the police barricade. Traffic was disrupted on the Edavanna-Koyilandy State highway in the morning.

The Congress workers alleged that there was provocation on the part of the police in some locations to irk the protesters. No one sustained serious injuries. Though some of the workers tried to cross the barricades in front of the stations, police officers did not resort to lathicharge.

Opening the district-level protest in front of the Kozhikode Medical College police station, District Congress Committee president K. Praveenkumar alleged that people in Kerala were feeling highly insecure under the lawlessness of the Left Democratic Front-led administration. He claimed that women and children were the most vulnerable segment lacking any protection.

“With no effective measures to counter price hike of essential commodities and recession, the LDF-led government is now struggling to come up with people-friendly administration. Implementation of various government projects is now given only to party workers and their relatives,” said Mr. Praveenkumar. He added that legal action was taken against Congress leaders due to their strong stance against the government’s corruption.

The district-level protest was organised under the aegis of the Mankavu block committee. Block committee president Subair Kommeri presided over the protest meeting. DCC general secretary Dinesh Perumanna and Mahila Congress leader Usha Gopinath were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.