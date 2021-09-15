Congress disintegrating, says Anilkumar

KOZHIKODE

15 September 2021 22:02 IST

CPI(M) accords reception to expelled leader

Former KPCC general secretary K.P. Anilkumar has said that the Congress is in a helpless state with its secular credentials collapsing under the rule of the Sangh Parivar in the country.

Addressing a news conference here on Wednesday, he said that the role of the Congress party was only that of a mere spectator. Many leaders had tried to save the Congress from disintegration. However, its national leaders Rahul Gandhi and K.C. Venugopal, along with others in the State, were doing everything to suppress and expel those who expressed their views, Mr. Anilkumar said.

He was speaking after the CPI(M) accorded a reception to him at the Kozhikode district committee office of the party.

Advertising

Advertising

After deciding to work with the CPI(M), he said that his experience now was different from what was familiar until yesterday. Anti-Communism was the hallmark of the Congress. What he had learned was that the Communist party was the worst of political parties. But he received a completely different experience from the leaders and activists of the CPI(M), Mr. Anilkumar said.