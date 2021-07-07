Congress demands probe into under-reporting of COVID deaths

Kozhikode

07 July 2021 20:52 IST

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president T. Siddique has demanded that a high-level independent team of experts probe the “drastic under-counting of COVID-19 deaths” in the State.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Mr. Siddique said the probe should be carried out by bodies such as the Indian Council of Medical Research and the Indian Medical Association which were not controlled by the government. Action should be taken against those involved in under-reporting of COVID-19 deaths, he said.

He also accused the government of under-reporting COVID-19 fatalities only to secure awards. The government has still not rectified its mistakes even after an expert committee recommended to include the names of all victims deliberately omitted from the list of COVID-19 deaths, Mr. Siddique alleged.

