Congress demands judicial probe into structural weakness of KSRTC terminal

Kozhikode

11 October 2021 20:11 IST

DCC president alleges large-scale corruption in project

The Kozhikode District Congress Committee (DCC) has demanded a judicial probe into the issue of structural weakness of the KSRTC bus terminal complex on Mavoor Road in the city. The party will organise a protest meeting at the terminal at 3 p.m. on Saturday, which will be inaugurated by Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheeshan in the presence of M.K. Raghavan, MP, and MLA T. Siddique.

DCC president K. Praveen Kumar told reporters here on Monday that there was large-scale corruption involved in the project, both in its construction and lease agreement.

KPCC general secretary P.M. Niyas said that the government was responsible for any defects in the construction of the building. “CPI(M) ministers had a key role in ensuring that ALIF builders got the building on lease,” he alleged.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Praveen Kumar raised suspicion on the IIT Madras report, which is yet to be released. “The architect himself, known for his honesty, has alleged that he was offered a bribe by builders. It is part of a conspiracy to eliminate the bus terminal from the building so that it could be completely converted into a commercial building,” he said.

“How can a building on Mavoor Road in the heart of the city be leased out for just ₹13 per square feet,” he asked.