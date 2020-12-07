Congress, CPI(M) on the wane: Muraleedharan

‘‘Central schemes not being implemented at grassroots level’

V. Muraleedharan, Union Minister of State for External Affairs, has said that the Central agencies had reached the State to help the Chief Minister investigate the case of gold smuggling via the diplomatic cargo in July.

At a Meet the Leader programme organised by the Calicut Press Club here on Monday, Mr. Muraleedharan said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had sought the help of the Centre in investigating the case. But now, Mr. Vijayan was against the Central agencies probing the case, he said, adding that only the Chief Minister knew whether the probe would reach him. He said that the CPI(M) leadership should not think that they could always retain their cadre base through money power. The CPI(M) had no political future in the country, he said.

Mr. Muraleedharan said that the State would witness big changes in the three-tier local body polls. The welfare schemes envisaged by the Centre in the crucial sectors of drinking water, road and housing had not been implemented at the grassroots in the State. Significantly, the BJP had successfully implemented these schemes in Palakkad municipality where the party was in power, Mr. Muraleedharan said.

With this local body election, the Congress party would be wiped out in the State. As as last ditch effort, that party had made an electoral understanding even with extremist organisations. The Congress had also succumbed to the political whims of the Indian Union Muslim League, he said.

The Christian community, which traditionally used to support the Congress, was shifting towards the BJP. Several Congress leaders would also soon join the party, Mr. Muraleedharan said.