Congress, CPI(M) defaming nation, alleges BJP

Kozhikode

25 February 2021 00:33 IST

Vijay Yatra led by K. Surendran concludes in Kozhikode district

Vijay Yatra led by BJP State president K. Surendran, which toured the district, concluded with a rally at Muthalakulam Maiden here on Wednesday evening.

Inaugurating the rally, Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, Minister of Industries, Bihar, and national spokesperson of the party, highlighted the development schemes implemented by the NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last six years. At the same time, he accused the Congress and the CPI(M) of colluding with anti-national forces to defame the country.

He said Congress leaders had become jobless after losing power in all key States, the reason why they were joining farmers’ strike or students’ protests.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Hussain exhorted minority communities to stay with the BJP, as the party did not discriminate on religious faith. He said the party would replicate its electoral performance in Tripura in Kerala too.

He added that the Congress and the CPI(M) were political buddies in West Bengal though they were attacking each other in Kerala. Secularism is only a ploy for the two parties to fight polls.

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan, former BJP State presidents P.K. Krishnadas and C.K. Padmanabhan, senior leader M.T. Ramesh, B. Gopalakrishnan, and N.K. Narayanan Namboodiri spoke.

Earlier, the Vijay Yatra began its tour of the district from Adivaram at Thamarassery. It was accorded receptions at Balussery, Koyilandy, Kunnamangalam, Elathur, and Mukkom.

The Yatra will proceed to Malappuram district on Thursday.