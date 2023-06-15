HamberMenu
Congress conclave in Kozhikode ends with call to strengthen party’s base

June 15, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
KPCC president K. Sudhakaran and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan with newly elected block committee presidents of the Congress at the party’s north Kerala conclave in Kozhikode on Thursday.

KPCC president K. Sudhakaran and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan with newly elected block committee presidents of the Congress at the party’s north Kerala conclave in Kozhikode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

A two-day conclave of the newly elected block committee presidents of the Congress for north Kerala districts concluded here on Thursday with a call to strengthen the party’s base through a secular and democratic fight based on a clear ideological view.

Functionaries from Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod and Wayanad districts attended the conclave. A set of guidelines for the future course of action was presented before the delegates, who also attended sessions on the party’s political line.

Addressing the valedictory event, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran said that the Kozhikode conclave and a similar event earlier held at Aluva in Ernakulam would boost the morale of the party workers. The block presidents should also engage in charity work along with their political work. They should provide a supporting system for those who need help in society. A plan of action was ready for the purpose, he added.

Cherian Philip, director of the conclave, said that there were no factions within the Congress now. The party was united behind Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. Mr. Philip said that similar conclaves would be held when booth-level committees would be reconstituted in the coming days.

