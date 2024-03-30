Congress cannot be defeated through freezing of funds, says Raghavan

March 30, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

M.K. Raghavan, the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate for the Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency, has said that the Congress cannot be wiped away by freezing its funds.

Opening a dharna in front of the Income Tax office in Kozhikode on March 30 (Saturday) against the alleged misuse of the department by the Centre targeting the Indian National Congress, Mr. Raghavan said the Modi government was scared of the INDIA coalition, and that the scare tactics against the Opposition parties were the government’s defence against this fear. “The Congress will not fall if the funds are frozen. We will mobilise funds from the public and overcome the crisis,” Mr. Raghavan said.

District Congress Committee president K. Praveen Kumar presided over the event.

