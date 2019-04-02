Congress, BJP toeing the same line: CM

With just two days left for Congress president Rahul Gandhi to file his nomination from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has sharpened his attack on the Congress, highlighting its leaders’ record of implementing anti-people economic policies and their failure to preserve secular values.

Mr. Vijayan, who opened an election convention for A. Pradeep Kumar, the Left Democratic Front's candidate for the Kozhikode constituency, on Monday claimed that there was not much difference between the “anti-people economic policies” of the Congress and the BJP.

Both the parties were eager only to appease a small section of corporate houses in the country. “Even though there was a change of government in 2014, there was no change in policies. Both the Congress and the BJP are vigorously following neo-liberal economic policies, the hallmark of which is torturing farmers and the working class,” he said.

He alleged that a section of the Congress was trying to strengthen the BJP. Citing the examples of North-Eastern States and Goa, Mr. Vijayan claimed that many senior Congress leaders, including Pradesh Congress committee presidents, MPs, and former Union Ministers there had shifted their loyalties to the BJP. “In Maharashtra, the Leader of the Opposition himself joined the BJP and came back to the party later,” he said.

Mr. Vijayan also questioned the Congress’ commitment to secularism, alleging that its stand on the triple talaq ordinance was not at all convincing. “The Congress has never taken a firm stand against communalism. The Babri Masjid was demolished under the watch of their Prime Minister,” he said. There had been Congress leaders who promised construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya and sought to take credit for banning cow slaughter. “Is this your way of fighting the BJP?,” Mr. Vijayan asked. He claimed that if the Congress was serious about fighting the saffron party, its national president would not have come to Wayanad, where the main fight is between that party and the Left Democratic Front. The people should vote to elect a secular government at the Centre which should offer an alternative policy.

Gadgil report faulted

Mr. Vijayan alleged that the Gadgil panel recommendations would have left the farmers in Wayanad in a difficult situation. “Are you ready to admit that your government had committed a mistake by assigning that panel to submit a report?” he asked. Mr. Vijayan claimed that environmental conservation should not be at the cost of people's interests.

He also alleged that the price of cash crops had fallen due to India signing the ASEAN trade agreement. “It had also adversely affected the farmers of Wayanad. When Mr. Gandhi comes for the Lok Sabha poll campaign, these issues will haunt him for sure,” Mr. Vijayan said.

The convention at the Kozhikode beach was attended by senior leaders of the LDF. Ministers such as Kadannappally Ramachandran and A.K. Saseendran and C.K. Nanu, MLA, were present.

