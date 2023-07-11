Congress accuses pro-Left women’s groups of ignoring Harshina’s protest

July 11, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Kozhikode

Congress leader Shanimol Usman has accused leaders of pro-Left women’s associations of ignoring the indefinite agitation being staged by K.K. Harshina, a native of Adivaram in Kozhikode district, seeking compensation for the hardships she is suffering after an alleged botched C-Section surgery performed at the Government Medical College, Kozhikode.

She was here on Tuesday to open a day-long fast outside the Kozhikode Collectorate. It was held to mark the 51st day of Ms. Harshina’s indefinite satyagraha outside the medical college hospital.

Ms. Usman said it was shameful that a victim of medical negligence had to continue her protest for over 50 days. “This is happening in a State, where women are holding the posts of Health Minister, Director of Health Services, and city Mayor. Though Ms. George promised to consider Ms. Harshina’s demand during the first phase of her agitation in February-March, she is now ignoring the agitation,” she said. Ms. Usman alleged that the compensation of ₹2 lakh announced by the government was just an eyewash.

The Congress leader demanded that the government pay her the maximum compensation being paid to victims of medical negligence. It was mysterious that leaders of pro-Left women’s associations, who had taken the lead in organising a ‘women’s wall’ as a symbol of women’s empowerment, were not extending support to Ms. Harshina. Dinesh Perumanna, District Congress Committee functionary and chairman of an action panel supporting the agitation, was present.

