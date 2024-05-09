Congress accuses police of defending ‘communal campaigners’ in Vadakara

District Congress Committee (DCC) president K. Praveenkumar on May 8 (Wednesday) alleged the police were found defending the “communal propaganda” spearheaded by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] for the Left Democratic Front candidate in the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

At a press conference here, Mr. Praveenkumar claimed the police were suspected of hiding the truth after their investigation into the alleged incidents of communal campaign on social media. No case was registered till date on the basis of a complaint filed by the Muslim Students Federation worker, he said.

“There were deliberate efforts on the part of the CPI(M) to change the political atmosphere in the constituency foreseeing its electoral defeat. They walked an extra mile compared to that of the attempts made by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to communalise elections,” he said. According to him, there were even efforts to carry out a door-to-door campaign in Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency to seek votes in the name of religion.

The Congress leader said his party would launch a campaign on May 11 against the hidden attempts to communalise politics. He added the attempts to sell off public sector ventures, including Cheruvannur SAIL-SCL Kerala Limited, were signalling the unholy business alliance between the CPI (M) and the Bharatiya Janata Party, which would be opposed by the Congress with a united protest.

Exuding confidence over the victory of United Democratic Front (UDF) candidates in Kozhikode, Vadakara and Wayanad constituencies, he said all of them would win with a majority of over one lakh votes. He claimed that even CPI(M) voters were among those who ensured the victory of the UDF candidates.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.