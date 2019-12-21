Kozhikode

Cong. against tie-up with CPI(M)

Open to move if CM admits to mistakes: Mullappally

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Mullappally Ramachandran has questioned the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leadership’s protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and stated that the Congress was against a joint platform with the Left Democratic Front on the issue.

Addressing a press meet here on Friday, he said the CPI(M) leaders from the State, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, had sabotaged attempts by the then AICC president Rahul Gandhi for a coalition of like-minded secular parties to fight the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls early this year.

However, replying to questions, he said the Congress would consider joining hands with the CPI(M) if Mr. Vijayan admitted to his mistakes.

He said he had no doubts about the intentions of Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala in joining hands with the LDF in CAA protests.

But he objected to a joint agitation with the CPI(M) on the basis of ideological differences, Mr. Ramachandran said.

