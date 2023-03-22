Confusion over Syndicate meetings at Calicut varsity

March 22, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Kozhikode

Uncertainty prevails over the status of the Senate as well as the Syndicate of the University of Calicut after the four-year-tenure of the former expired on March 6.

A section of academics is of the view that both the bodies may not be able to hold their routine meetings since their tenures are over. They claim that the academic and financial matters of the university may get affected by that. However, there is another section that says that their tenures will continue as per Statue 18 (3) of the university until new members are elected.

In the meantime, the university has started the process to reconstitute the Senate. It may take another four to five months for an elected Senate and Syndicate to come in to effect.

Academics owing allegiance to the United Democratic Front claim that hundreds of files related to exam malpractices and attendance of students are pending for approval of the Syndicate right now. Also, the vice-chancellor is authorised to permit funds only up to ₹2.5 lakh for various purposes. Only the Syndicate has the authority to clear funds above that. The Syndicate has to take a final call on the promotion and approval of teachers in aided colleges. Other functions include granting of PhDs. The last meeting of the Syndicate was held on March 2.

They also pointed out that due to the impasse, Syndicate standing committees on various subjects too are unable to meet. The pro-UDF academics allege that there is some tussle between the pro-Left unions representing teachers and non-teachers and the current Left-nominated Syndicate members.

Meanwhile, the university authorities are learnt to have got legal opinion that the current Senate and Syndicate can continue to function in line with the statutes. They claim that Senate will continue till a new body is elected. The present Syndicate was constituted in June, 2019, and it can continue to function till this June. One of the Syndicate members told The Hindu that there is nothing that prevents the Vice-Chancellor from holding a Syndicate meeting.