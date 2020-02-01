Confusion over revised building tax structure

The revised building tax structure of the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation has caused confusion not just among the residents but councillors too, which was reflected in the council meeting on Friday.

IUML councillor M. Kunhamutti said several residents in his division were being charged absurd amounts, and that some were shocking.

Displaying photographs and the revised tax for some houses, he said they did not have to be levied such a huge tax even by the revised standards. He came down on the corporation for finding solutions to problems only when they arise and not in advance.

CPI(M) councillor K. Nisha pointed to an abnormal increase in tax rates for some people. C.K. Seenath, another party councillor, said tax notices were sent to houses that did not have numbers yet. Responding to the issue, Mayor Thottathil Raveendran said tax exemption for houses under 660 square feet space was applicable only to those with only one house. It is also relevant for houses under 2,000 square feet, for which there will be no increase in tax.

The councillors were conveniently neglecting that clause, the Mayor alleged. Under the tax revision that came into effect recently, for the first time in the last 25 years, residential buildings will be charged 25% extra, while commercial buildings will have a 100% increase. Houses, hospitals, and educational institutions have less tax, while malls and mobile towers have the highest tax rates.

The Mayor said help desks had been set up in the main as well as regional offices of the corporation to address people’s concerns. “If their issues are not solved through the help desks, let them come directly to me or the Deputy Mayor,” Mr. Raveendran said, adding that no appeals would be entertained as the tax for each category of buildings had been specifically fixed.

Earlier, town planning standing committee chairman M.C. Anil Kumar presented an adjournment motion, condemning the armed attack by an individual against students of Jamia Milia University in Delhi. The motion condemning violence in general was passed, with LDF and UDF councillors supporting it completely and the BJP opposing it. The BJP councillors’ plea to remove the premise from the motion was rejected by Mr. Anil Kumar.