Confusion over reservation norms for teaching posts

Lack of clarity in reservation categories is reportedly putting off aspirants from applying to the post of teaching staff at Calicut University where the recruitment process is happening after a long time. It is learnt that the number of applicants is not that high even though the last date for submitting application online is February 5.

As many as 116 posts — 24 Professors, 29 Associate Professors, and 63 Assistant Professors — are to be filled in various departments and the varsity had issued a notification on December 31, 2019, for the purpose. However, the aspirants are not able to understand if they are eligible for a particular post as the notification does not specify the reservation categories of posts in each department. It considers the university as a whole unit. One of the aspirants who wished not to be quoted told The Hindu that applying to any post without understanding the reservation category would be a futile exercise.

He wondered why anyone would spend ₹2,000 as application fee, which was unlikely to be refunded if the reservation category turned out to be not in their favour. Teachers in even aided and government colleges are reluctant to apply, it is learnt.

Meanwhile, there have been allegations of political interference too. Teachers’ organisations affiliated to the Congress claim that pro-Left unions are calling the shot in the appointment to ensure that only their candidates sail through.

The university authorities, however, defended their action citing a Kerala High Court order in 2016 and said the reservation would be applied at the time of appointment.

“But, the Supreme Court, in January 2019 had ordered that the reservation quota in colleges and universities should be calculated department-wise, not considering the varsity as a whole unit. The University Grants Commission too had issued guidelines to this effect. With the latest apex court order, the High Court order becomes infructuous,” another aspirant said.