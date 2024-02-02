GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Confusion over pipelines delaying NH widening work in Kozhikode

February 02, 2024 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
The widening of the NH underpass on Florican Road is in limbo after a Kerala Water Authority pipeline was found while digging.

The widening of the NH underpass on Florican Road is in limbo after a Kerala Water Authority pipeline was found while digging. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Confusion over two pipelines of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA), that were found where they should not have been, has considerably slowed down work on an overpass and an underpass across National Highway 66 between Malaparamba and Vengeri in Kozhikode.

The pipeline that carries water from the Peruvannamuzhi reservoir to various parts of the city, laid under the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) project 15 years ago, was found after earth caved in near the site of the overpass at Vengeri Junction on Sunday.

Officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) who visited the site pointed out that the pipeline was supposed to be located five metres away from where it was found, as per the map provided by the KWA. They found that going ahead with NH development work was risky and suggested the need to relocate the pipeline to a safer place. Relocating the pipeline could take around two weeks, and it may affect water supply in several parts of the city. Besides, any damage to the pipeline during the overpass construction could lead to bigger issues.

Incidentally, the relocation could cost the construction company around ₹100 crore, which has not been allocated. The NH authorities are now assessing the possibility of altering NH work slightly to accommodate the pipeline in its present condition.

The case of the underpass on Florican Road a few metres away from Vengeri is similar. The pipeline here was discovered during excavation to widen the underpass around two weeks ago. The underpass is being widened to facilitate the construction of a service road leading to Vengeri Junction. However, the work cannot be done without relocating the pipeline. The construction agency has pointed out that the said pipeline had not been included in the map and the ₹23-crore estimate to relocate the pipeline provided by the KWA.

