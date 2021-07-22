KOZHIKODE

22 July 2021

Grade-based admissions may leave out many talented students, says teachers’ forum

There is some confusion over admissions to Plus Two courses in higher secondary schools over a week after announcement of Class X results, with an impressive number of students in the State registering ‘A’ Plus in all subjects.

Even though the Education Department is yet to declare dates for admissions, parents and a section of teachers are concerned if all those meritorious children would get to enter a school of their choice. Functionaries of the Kerala Aided Higher Secondary Teachers’ Association (KAHSTA) have said that the grade-based admissions system would affect the higher education prospects of many talented students. An ‘A’ Plus grade is given when students get marks between 90% and 100%. Those who get marks between 80% and 89% are given ‘A’ grade, students who get between 70% and 79% get ‘B’ Plus and so on. The grades thus secured in each subject are considered along with the bonus points based on factors such as their place of residence such as grama panchayat and taluk, the school where they studied, participation in activities of National Students Corps, and Student Police Cadet, and swimming abilities. A Weighted Grade Point Average is calculated and considered for admission to Plus Two courses.

“A student who got 90% marks and another one who got 100% get ‘A’ Plus grade though there might be some significant difference between them in terms of marks. As the SSLC mark lists do not record their marks, the students would not get to know it,” K.K. Sreejesh Kumar, general secretary, KAHSTA, said. The association functionaries demanded that steps be taken to provide details of marks along with the SSLC mark list. One parent from Kozhikode, who did not wish to be quoted, claimed that the calculation of weighted GPA was not transparent. “How do they choose between students who get the same GPA?” he wondered. Mr. Kumar said that there was also the possibility of students who got cent per cent marks in all subjects being pushed out of the fray and those who scored less marks getting admissions. All those who got ‘A’ Plus in all subjects in a school may not get admission in the same school, he said.

