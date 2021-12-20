Confluence of India’s soft powers at pan-IIM meets

KOZHIKODE

20 December 2021 23:31 IST

400 research papers presented on global management thought and practices

The three-day eighth pan-IIM World Management Conference (WMC) and second International Conclave on Globalising Indian Thought (GIT) concluded on a high note with close to 400 research papers presented on global management thought and practices and the impact and influence of Indian thought in the 21st Century.

Dipak Jain, former Dean of Kellogg School of Management, and INSEAD (France); S. Sivakumar, head of Agri and IT Business, ITC, and Sister B.K. Shivani, meditation teacher, Brahma Kumaris Spiritual Movement in India, and Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director of IIM, Kozhikode, spoke.

The gathering witnessed a wide range of discussions and exchange of ideas with Prof. Jain emphasising a DIET (Digital Learning, Innovative Mindset, Entrepreneurial Spirit and Talent development) as the fulcrum for encouraging entrepreneurialism for creating a better world.

In her address, Sister Shivani underlined the humane need of the hour to prioritise ‘person’ over ‘performance’ and encouraged listeners to embrace the power of affirmation inspired by the ancient Indian concept of “Sankalp Se Siddhi”.

Mr. Sivakumar, with his presentation on ‘Sustainable agriculture practices - India’s lessons for the world’ stressed the need for critical thinking to come up with innovative ideas.

With its theme ‘Responsible Business for Sustainable Development’ the Pan-IIM WMC 2021 hosted by IIMK registered participation from not only the 20 IIMs in the country but from also 15 other countries – Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Denmark, India, Iraq, Italy, Nepal, Portugal, Russia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and United States.

Nearly 262 papers were accepted and presented after a rigorous review process with an acceptance rate of 40%.

The tracks were co-chaired by experts from various institutions including Singapore Management University, IIM Ahmedabad, Penn State Behrend, IIM Calcutta, IIM Indore, and the University of Oklahoma, among others, with participation by 343 delegates.

The GIT, IIM Kozhikode’s signature conclave witnessed 117 papers presented over 26 sessions in three parallel tracks and 160 delegates participating along with a special track titled “21st Century Gurukul and Asceticism: A quest for spirituality”.

Participants had an opportunity to converse with Swami Sarvapriyananda of the Ramakrishna Mission. In the “Meet the Editors” session, Chief Editors of renowned global journals encouraged and guided Indian researchers on how to carry out excellent scholarly work suitable for high impact publications.