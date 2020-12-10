Confident of sweeping the polls, says CPI(M) district secretary

Mohanan says realignment of political forces will win the LDF more local bodies

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] district secretary P. Mohanan has exuded confidence that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) will improve its performance in the three-tier local body polls scheduled for next Monday.

During the ongoing campaign, he said the Left coalition had received tremendous response from the electorate. “The realignment of political forces is going to win us more local bodies. Our coalition has expanded with parties including the Jose K. Mani faction of the Kerala Congress (M) and the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD),” Mr. Mohanan told The Hindu.

Those parties were with the United Democratic Front (UDF) earlier, he said. “Now it has been reduced to a Congress–Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) combine,” he said, adding that the UDF had publicly forged an electoral understanding with the Jamaat-e-Islami-backed Welfare Party of India despite a section of the IUML opposing the alliance.

Mr. Mohanan said the LDF, during the last election, had won 48 out of the 70 grama panchayats, 10 out of 12 block panchayats and six out of seven municipalities. The front had emerged victorious with two-third majority in the Kozhikode Corporation and the Kozhikode district panchayat, he added.

Stating that the political situation in the district favoured the Left parties, Mr. Mohanan said the development programmes and welfare schemes implemented during the past five years would help the coalition win the polls. There was no anti-incumbency when voters considered the development in the State and the quick response to the COVID-19 situation. “We are confident of sweeping the elections,” he said.

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would not make any impact in the local body polls in the district. People would reject their politics of polarisation on religious lines, he added.