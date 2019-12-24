Conference sheds light on solar eclipse

With just hours left before the last solar eclipse of the year, the Regional Science Centre and Planetarium here has geared up to make the event a memorable experience for the public and also to break the taboos surrounding an eclipse.

A conference on ‘Sun and Eclipses’ was held at the science centre on Tuesday to create more awareness among the scientific community and the students regarding sun, earth’s relationship with it, the seasons and eclipses.

K. Madan Gopal, Director of Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum, Bengaluru, was the first speaker in the day-long conference. Mr. Gopal spoke on the topic ‘Harbinger of Life – Our Star’ and went in depth on how solar eclipse was perceived in different cultures across the globe. He also analysed the earliest recordings of an eclipse in the historical and mythical textbooks including the recordings in ancient Babylonia, Arab world, China and India.

Ram Ajor Mairya, Assistant Professor from the National Institute of Technology, Kozhikode, spoke on ‘Astrophysics of Sun’. He prompted the students to catch up on some basic information regarding the sun and how it caused the seasons.

Academician Mini Balakrishnan spoke on the ‘Solar Spectrum’ while Sreejith Padinhatteri, scientist at Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics, Pune, spoke on ‘Aditya L1– producing artificial solar eclipse’.

Later, Curator of the science centre Manash Bagchi spoke on the ‘Cosmic shadow play’ while Technical Officer Jayant Ganguly spoke on the ‘Origin of Saros’.

The conference concluded with a demonstration of the eclipse viewing methods.