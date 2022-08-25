Conference on data analytics held at Calicut varsity
An international conference on data analytics was held at the University of Calicut on Thursday. It was organised by the International Skill Development Corporation and the Institute of Analytics. Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj opened the event.
