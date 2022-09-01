Conference of interventional cardiologists in Kozhikode from Saturday

ADVERTISEMENT

A two-day annual conference of the Interventional Cardiology Council of Kerala, the organisation of experts dealing with coronary heart diseases and other complex heart ailments, will be held from September 3 at Hotel Raviz Kadavu, Kozhikode.

P.B. Jayagopal, president of the council, will inaugurate the meet. E. Rajeev, organising secretary, said in a release on Thursday that the conference would focus on scientific updates, treatment strategies, operator expertise and cutting edge techniques in interventional cardiology for treatment of heart diseases like heart attack and blocks in blood vessels.

“The meet has highly advanced sessions which discuss the latest catheter and keyhole access technologies that replace complex open surgeries like bypass surgery and valve replacement, making them minimally invasive, effective and safe procedures,” the release said.