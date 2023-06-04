Conference highlights problems in higher education sector in Malabar

June 04, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Kozhikode

A conference organised by the Malabar Education Movement, a non-governmental organisation, on Sunday highlighted the problems being faced by Class 10 students seeking admissions to Plus One courses.

The event was titled Malabar Education Congress. A release quoting those who attended the sessions at the conference said that thousands of students from north Kerala districts might not get admissions to higher secondary schools because of a shortage of seats. They pointed out that temporary increase of seats or batches would not solve the problem as it would affect the teaching process. A large number of students would be forced to sit in congested classrooms. It was pointed out that introducing new batches and upgrading existing high schools as higher secondary schools would solve many of the problems.

Mayor Beena Philip opened the conference in the morning. She expressed the hope that the government would intervene to solve the problems in the higher education sector in Malabar. M.K. Raghavan, Kozhikode MP, who delivered the keynote address, said that students who have scored high marks were finding it difficult to get seats of their choice.