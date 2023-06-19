HamberMenu
Concerns raised about limited accessibility to Kadalundi River

June 19, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kadalundi River Protection Committee has raised concerns about the absence of avenues for the public to interact with the river in the backdrop of increasing number of encroachments and filling of rivulets. A meeting of the committee on Monday pointed out that there are limited paths into the river that are accessible to the public, which has adversely affected local vocations such as mussel farming, harvesting, fishing, and crab catching. The public can not enter the river even in the event of a mishap. The meeting also criticised ‘unauthorised constructions’ on the river under the aegis of various government departments and that with the rivulets being blocked there were chances of flood in the region.

