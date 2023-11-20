ADVERTISEMENT

Concern over wild animals entering human habitats

November 20, 2023 02:41 am | Updated 08:40 am IST - Kozhikode

This was highlighted during a talk by Arun Sathian, forest veterinary officer, during a seminar held at the St. Xavier’s Arts and Science College, Eranhipalam, in Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Changing lifestyles and unscientific disposal of food waste are attracting wild animals to cities and towns, veterinary experts have said.

This was highlighted during a talk by Arun Sathian, forest veterinary officer, during a seminar held at the St. Xavier’s Arts and Science College, Eranhipalam, in Kozhikode city. The seminar was held ahead of the State conference of the Kerala Government Veterinary Officers’ Association. Mr. Sathian said that wild animals coming to human habitats was an area of concern and sought steps to take preventive steps. A painting competition on the issue was also held for college students.

