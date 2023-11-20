HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Concern over wild animals entering human habitats

This was highlighted during a talk by Arun Sathian, forest veterinary officer, during a seminar held at the St. Xavier’s Arts and Science College, Eranhipalam, in Kozhikode

November 20, 2023 02:41 am | Updated 08:40 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Changing lifestyles and unscientific disposal of food waste are attracting wild animals to cities and towns, veterinary experts have said.

This was highlighted during a talk by Arun Sathian, forest veterinary officer, during a seminar held at the St. Xavier’s Arts and Science College, Eranhipalam, in Kozhikode city. The seminar was held ahead of the State conference of the Kerala Government Veterinary Officers’ Association. Mr. Sathian said that wild animals coming to human habitats was an area of concern and sought steps to take preventive steps. A painting competition on the issue was also held for college students.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.