ADVERTISEMENT

Concern over ‘unscientific projection’ of GDP rate as nation’s prime growth indicator

Published - July 26, 2024 11:46 pm IST - Kozhikode

The 120th position of the country in the global per capita income index reflected the poor state of the Indian economy, says expert

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala State Planning Board member R. Ramkumar in conversation with C. Rajeevan, national vice president, Bank Employees’ Federation of India, during a session on the Indian economy in Kozhikode on July 26. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

A talk on ‘Tall claims and bleak realities - features of the contemporary Indian economy’ by Kerala State Planning Board member R. Ramkumar on July 26 expressed concern over the unscientific projection of gross domestic product (GDP) rates as the nation’s prime growth indicator when the per capita Income was continuing at a very low rate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Presenting his view points at the session organised by the Bankmen’s Club to mark the 55th year of bank nationalisation, he observed that the 120th position of the country in the global per capita income index reflected the poor state of the Indian economy.

“As per NITI Ayog figures and projections, the country will only be able to attain 90th position in 2050. The fact is that it always remains at a low level unveiling the real status of the economy and its growth rate,” said Mr. Ramkumar. He also said that unscientific figures were frequently being used to manipulate the actual economic situation.

Presenting a comparative report of India’s financial condition before and after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government came to power at the Centre, Mr. Ramkumar, who is also a Professor at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, pointed out that the manufacturing and service sectors mainly witnessed the impact of slow economic growth after the NDA government assumed power. The country could achieve only 4% growth as per scientific data on the last four years, he claimed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Bankmen’s Club president James C. Lazar presided over the session. C. Rajeevan, national vice president, Bank Employees’ Federation of India; and V. Girishan, assistant general secretary, National Confederation of Bank Employees, were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US