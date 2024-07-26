GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Concern over ‘unscientific projection’ of GDP rate as nation’s prime growth indicator

The 120th position of the country in the global per capita income index reflected the poor state of the Indian economy, says expert

Published - July 26, 2024 11:46 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala State Planning Board member R. Ramkumar in conversation with C. Rajeevan, national vice president, Bank Employees’ Federation of India, during a session on the Indian economy in Kozhikode on July 26.

Kerala State Planning Board member R. Ramkumar in conversation with C. Rajeevan, national vice president, Bank Employees’ Federation of India, during a session on the Indian economy in Kozhikode on July 26. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

A talk on ‘Tall claims and bleak realities - features of the contemporary Indian economy’ by Kerala State Planning Board member R. Ramkumar on July 26 expressed concern over the unscientific projection of gross domestic product (GDP) rates as the nation’s prime growth indicator when the per capita Income was continuing at a very low rate.

Presenting his view points at the session organised by the Bankmen’s Club to mark the 55th year of bank nationalisation, he observed that the 120th position of the country in the global per capita income index reflected the poor state of the Indian economy.

“As per NITI Ayog figures and projections, the country will only be able to attain 90th position in 2050. The fact is that it always remains at a low level unveiling the real status of the economy and its growth rate,” said Mr. Ramkumar. He also said that unscientific figures were frequently being used to manipulate the actual economic situation.

Presenting a comparative report of India’s financial condition before and after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government came to power at the Centre, Mr. Ramkumar, who is also a Professor at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, pointed out that the manufacturing and service sectors mainly witnessed the impact of slow economic growth after the NDA government assumed power. The country could achieve only 4% growth as per scientific data on the last four years, he claimed.

Bankmen’s Club president James C. Lazar presided over the session. C. Rajeevan, national vice president, Bank Employees’ Federation of India; and V. Girishan, assistant general secretary, National Confederation of Bank Employees, were present.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / economy (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.