Concern over spike in COVID-19 cases among migrant labourers

The Kozhikode Corporation authorities are reportedly concerned over the rise in COVID-19 cases among migrant labourers who return to work from their home States.
According to the Health Department data, of the 655 cases reported so far from the corporation limits, 115 are migrant labourers. Of the 19 SARS-CoV-2 positive cases reported on Thursday, eight were migrant workers.
Twenty-three cases were reported from employees in one firm alone. On Wednesday, of the total 23 cases reported within the corporation limits, 17 were migrant labourers.
Corporation health officer R.S. Gopakumar said tests were conducted on all those who return to work. Only those who test negative are given passes to resume work. This follows an order issued by the District Collector recently, he added.
Earlier, boat owners at the Beypore fishing harbour were asked to submit a list of labourers working under them to the Fisheries Department ahead of the lifting of the trawling ban. There were apprehensions that the arrival of a large number of labourers from other States could lead to a spread of the infection here. The labourers are also being asked to undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine. The marine enforcement wing is reportedly on alert to locate those arriving by sea without passes.
Though there has been no spike in cases among fish workers, some were tested positive for the virus. Cases are being reported from those working in hotels and restaurants too.
