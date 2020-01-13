Concern over outdoor washing, drying of patients’ cloths

Relatives and bystanders drying the cloths of patients and newborns on motorcycles parked on the premises of the Institute of Maternal and Child Health (IMCH) of Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, is a common sight these days. That these cloths are most often washed too at a nearby spot could turn out to be a source of infection, claim doctors.

A senior doctor at IMCH told The Hindu on Monday that patients from nearby places earlier used to wash their cloths from their homes. “Of late, everyone is seen doing it in the common washing area near the hospital building. Though the number of clotheslines has gone up so much recently, some people often dry cloths on top of vehicles, on windows, retaining walls, and even on staircases,” he said.

The practice could pose serious health risks as the cloths may have body fluids, and the infection may spread if they are washed at the same place, the senior doctor pointed out. “Suppose the cloths of a newborn are washed soon after the ones used by a patient infected with jaundice. It is such a risk,” he said.

Nipah outbreak

According to health experts, such practices often lead to hospital-acquired infection, a serious public health concern. One of the tragic examples was the Nipah outbreak in Kozhikode when some victims contracted the infection from hospitals. It is learnt that the State Government’s Clinical Establishment Act has provisions to address the issue.

The IMCH authorities had a plan to set up a laundry service, which reportedly did not make much headway. Even if restrictions are imposed on washing and drying of cloths, consistent pressure from relatives of patients is forcing doctors to relax them.

The senior doctor said patients from nearby places should wash, dry and iron their cloths from their homes. It will stop the possibility of infection to a large extent, he added.