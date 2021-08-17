Concern among Gulf returnees over Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

Kozhikode

17 August 2021 17:03 IST

The U.S. exit from Afghanistan and the Taliban takeover of the country is causing concern among Non Resident Indians (NRIs) in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations.

These developments emerge against the backdrop of Qatar and Turkey locking in a regional rivalry with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). "Investments in the region will be impacted. Worries over violence and refugees also loom. Even Afghans in the UAE dread to think what will happen to their country after recollecting the Talibans running a brutal form of Islamist government between 1996 and 2001," Mujeeb Rehman, working in Saudi Arabia, said.

Advertising

Advertising

Expats from Kerala are also confused after Qatar provided a diplomatic haven for Taliban during peace talks with the vanquished Afghanistan government even though UAE and Saudi Arabia now feel unsettled by the developments. "There may be people sympathising with the Taliban form of Sharia-enforced rule even though they do not view the Taliban as real Muslims," UAE-based Keralite Mohammed Hashim, an observer of global politics, said.

On the political front, he felt that all should be scared of what religious fanaticism can bring about. " The callous indifference of other liberal nations and the UN is obvious on how the cry for help has been overlooked, " Mr. Hashim said.

Already Saudi Arabia called on the Taliban to preserve lives and property after the insurgents seized Kabul. The Saudi government has said that it stands with the choices that the Afghan people make without any interference. " But all NRIs are as concerned as every one in India. We feel bad for the horrific situation the Afghans are facing. The main concern for me is that they may use it as a base for all future terrorist activities as they have done before and we have to be worried as it is backed by Pakistan and they may increase the terrorist activities in Kashmir, " Anil Gopinath, an entrepreneur in Saudi Arabia said.

Others like Harrison Albert are worried about the impact on the global economy. The turmoil in Afghanistan is likely to jolt bilateral trade and also result in negative sentiments in stock markets, " he said.

Meanwhile Bahrain has taken the initiative to hold consultations with other Gulf Arab monarchies in its capacity as current chair of the GCC. At present, only Qatar, which is playing an important role in the Afghan dispute, has called for a peaceful transition of power and a comprehensive solution.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE have distanced itself from the Afghan dispute. Now both the countries are threatened by religious extremism of Taliban, NRIs feel.