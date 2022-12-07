  1. EPaper
Comtrust staff to begin indefinite stir from December 15

December 07, 2022 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Kozhikode

An indefinite agitation seeking government takeover of Comtrust Handloom Weaving Factory will begin outside the Central Library at Mananchira on December 15. A release by P. Sivaprakash, joint convener of a platform of trade unions, said on Wednesday that the agitation would also highlight issues faced by ex-employees of the now defunct factory. Their other demands include conservation of the heritage structures, payment of salary dues, appointment of a payment commissioner, and reopening of the factory.

