Comtrust land in Kozhikode kicks up a political row

Ownership of 45 cents of land that reportedly belongs to the now defunct Comtrust Handloom Weaving Factory in the heart of Kozhikode city has become the focus of a political controversy involving the Congress, BJP, and the CPI(M).

The Congress has claimed that some influential businessmen linked to the CPI(M) have usurped this land though petitions are pending in the Kerala High Court over its acquisition. Kozhikode District Congress Committee (DCC) president K. Praveenkumar is planning to meet District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh on Thursday demanding that status quo be maintained till the court disposes of the petitions. The party has also declared that a protest meet will be held near the Town Hall on September 6.

The land originally belonged to the Commonwealth Trust or Comtrust that ran the century-old handloom weaving company, which was closed down in 2009. After a series of agitations, the State government decided to take over the company and its properties, including 3.84 acres, through an Ordinance passed in the Kerala Assembly in 2012. The President of India gave assent to the Ordinance in 2018.

Meanwhile, an organisation named the Kozhikode District Cooperative Travel and Tourism Development Society bought the 45 cents on Oyitty Road, a stone’s throw away from major city landmarks such as Mananchira and the Town Hall, to clear the factory’s dues to the Employees’ Provident Fund organisation, Employees’ State Insurance Corporation and Federal Bank. This followed directions from the High Court.

Of the 45 cents, the society sold 26 cents to Vyapari Trade Centre Private Limited, a collective of businessmen. The society, the trade centre, and Pumice Products and Properties Limited, which had bought another piece of land, have filed petitions in the High Court over its ownership. A section of employees have also filed a petition. Because of the legal tangle, the government acquisition of the factory and its properties has been put on hold.

The present controversy is over a ‘pay and park’ facility set up on the 26 cents with the permission of the Kozhikode Corporation. The Congress, the BJP, former employees of the factory are all opposed to this as they claim that the land is part of the properties being taken over by the State government. They point out that it cannot be sold to private individuals. Functionaries of the Vyapari Trade Centre, who include the former CPI(M) MLA and prominent businessman VKC Mammad Koya, however, claim that they have all the required legal documents to prove their ownership of the land.

On September 4 (Wednesday), Mr. Praveenkumar told the media that a “CPI(M)-controlled society”, “a former MLA of the party”, and “a businessman close to the organisation” were trying to grab prime real estate property in the city. He alleged that this was happening with the permission of the State government and the Corporation. The BJP is also planning to organise a protest in the coming days.